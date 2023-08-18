Ilawe Ekiti Celebrates Gen Adetayo ‘S Home-coming

…Monarch Tasks Fg On Constitutional Roles For Grassroots Devt

People of Ilawe Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Lo- cal Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday 22nd of July, converged on the palace of the monarch to grace the double events or- ganised by the royal father, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi to welcome an illustrious son of the community retired General Adeyemi Adetayo back home after more than 38 years of meri- torious service to the nation as a military officer.

The event, graced by dignitaries within and outside the state had in attendance friends , family and loved ones of the retired soldiers who poured accolades on him over his good deeds to the community. Prominent monarchs in the state were at the event to felici- tate their colleague, Oba Alawe in celebrating a successful son of the community. Adetayo was commended at the event on various develop- ment efforts he facilitated for the benefit of the community.

Some of the various efforts listed were the building of five classrooms for a secondary school in the community , Oniwe High school, building of a world class event centre and office complex for monarch with also constant youths empowerment among others.

Among prominent indigenes of the community who spoke glowingly about Adetayo described him as ‘humble, respectable and community lover even as a military man , those who spoke about the newly retired soldiers included a Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Abiodun Alabi, Otunba, Sola Adewumi ,Rear admiral Adebari, High Chief Ajibade Olubunmi and others.

Appreciating the kind gestures of the retired soldier to the school and the community, the students of Oniwe High School gave him a rousing homecoming with traditional songs and dances just as the Adetayo clan poured praises of the traditional heritage on the Military man in the presence of his wife, Deaconess Esther Adetayo, to relish the event.

Adetayo in his speech who felt honoured for such a wel- come applauded his tradition- al ruler for organizing such event on the celebration , he expressed readiness to do more and commit more time on com- munity engagements for the development of Ilawe ,moreso that he had now retired from service . “its time for me to be back home after service . Today marks a unique event in Ilawe kingdom, Chieftaincy conferment on my wife and I which we cherish.

The event is also meant for home coming after service in military for 38 years and 2 months . I have spent full years of my life in military, its time to be part of home .i have been coming and going back before, but now,there is no where for me to go again” ,he described his presence in the military as destiny and adventure, ” I never expected myself to stay for a whole service period. I was meant to stay for a short time but I ended up working in the military till my retire- ment stage.

I was also able to pass through all the ranks by His Grace at the first attempt. “ Throughout my stay in the military, I enjoyed timely promotion as and when due, Even though my journey was rough, I gave the glory to God Almighty because the Military made me what I am today despite all I have been through “Thank God for everything, for my community, they stood on their feet and ensured I conquered challenges faced at military, they ensured nothing happened to me, I surmounted all challenges, I am fully committed to the development of Ilawe, I appreciated Kabiyesi and all the entire community.”

General Adetayo used the occasion to urge the government at all levels on to revitalise all the key sectors in the country to provide sufficient needs for Nigerians and in turn tackle all forms of security challenges be- deviling the country, he urged the government on concerted efforts to rejig the nation’s econ- omy and overcome the menace of unemployment. “if there is employment, half or more of the problems in our country would be solved.”

The Ilawe monarch and former Chairman of the council of traditional rulers in the state, Oba Adebanji Alabi said the home coming events organized for the retired soldier featured two events- reception for welcoming back after meri- torious service and conferment of Chieftaincy title.

Oba Alabi, therefore, conferred the Chieftaincy title :Jagungbayi of Ilawe Ekiti and Yeye Jagungbayi to Genera Adetayo and his wife, Esther respectively in recognition of the engagement on the development of Ilawe kingdom. Alawe said the decision about the chieftaincy confer- ment on the retired general was informed by his exemplary conduct. “While he was in the service of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He joined the military and rose to the rank of a Major General. He retired after serving the country diligently and professionaly, it is no mean achievement to reach the rank of a Major General in this country. I am proud of him. “General Adetayo has made us proud. He is indeed an illustrious son.

He has made the people of Ilawe Ekiti kingdom proud by shinning and becoming exemplary son of the Ilawe Ekiti kingdom, he served in Liberia, was part of those the country sent to Liberia for peacekeeping operation and so many other places, we are most grateful to God for what he has done, he has been a shinning example to the community, to the youths, he has been a pacesetter, he has supported our youths in terms of empowerment, development, he has been a great pillar of support for the community, for instance the office complex for the monarch was built by him, we needed to have an event centre, he enlisted his US based younger sister who has the wherewithal to do it and the lady built an amazing event centre in ilawe he has been very supportive, highly respective, responsible, dependable, we are so delighted that he has finished as a military officer and returned home safely, that’s why the event of today is taking place.”

The traditional ruler also appreciated God for the progress being recorded in the community “We thank God for everything,it has to be God, not man made at all ,and I have enjoyed the tremendous supports of the sons and daughters of Ilawe “ Oba Alabi at the event sought for constitutional roles to be given to the traditional rulers because of their closeness to the grassroots, the monarch posited that such would curb security crisis, improve governance and management of the country at large, he called on President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the national Assembly to as a matter of urgency take step on constitutional roles for monarch which he said had earlier been discussed with the Federal lawmakers.

“We hope that in no distant time, something will be done to make traditional rulers involve in governance and administration of the country. The traditional rulers no doubt are the closest to the people at the grassroots. Hardly will anything go or happen in our communities without our knowledge as tra- ditional rulers. “When you have an aggre- gate of traditional rulers com- ing to the table and discussing the National Security issues, you will be rest assured that the country will be better for it, it is a well deserved requirement for traditional rulers to be well engaged in the act of governance.”

Personalities from all walks of lives at the event included the Olori Of Alawe Mrs. Abim- bola Ajibade Alabi, former lawmaker, Hon. Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, Ekiti South West Local Govt Chairman, Rich- ard Apalola, aka, ‘Sikira’, Mr. Segun Adebari; Chief Segun Awoniyi; Mr. Tunji Ayeni; Bar- rister Niyi Ogunbode; Profes- sor Mrs. Sola Odeyemi; Mrs. Funso Ogunleye; Bobagun- wa Of Iwo Land; Mr. Tolu Osunawo and Mrs. Sesan Adebari.

Among the royal fathers that graced the occasion were the Attah of Ayede Eki- ti, Oba Adebayo Abdul mu- min Orisagbemi ,the onisinbode of Isinbode Ekiti,His Royal Majesty Oba Adesoji Adeyemi, representatives of Christian Association of Ni- geia, CAN, Traditionalists/ community leaders. They all offered prayers for the retired soldier based on their religious tenets.