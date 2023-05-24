New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Ilaro Poly Student…

Ilaro Poly Student Commits Suicide After Losing Tuition Fees To Gambling

A Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (FPI), Ogun State Student identified as Samuel Adegoke has reportedly killed himself after he loose his school fee to gambling with one of his friends.

New Telegraph gathered that he killed himself by drinking some chemicals after losing the money to play online betting.

According to the report, Adegoke who was a National Diploma (ND) II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering committed suicide on Monday while his classmates were preparing for their first-semester exam.

The student was said to have swindled his friend who was his roommate with him by getting his password and using his fee to play which he lost.

It was reported that the school had warned that, no student would be allowed to partake in the exam without the completion of their registration.

The deceased was rushed to the school clinic but was referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead.

Confirming the incident, Sola Abiala, the Deputy Registrar, Public Relations Officer of the school said, the school quickly referred him to a specialist hospital to save his life but was announced dead shortly after he was admitted into the hospital.

He explained that it was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student took a chemical substance.

Post Views: 35
Tags:

Read Previous

Strike: JOHESU Wants Buhari To Implement Report On CONHESS Adjustment
Read Next

Ogun Student Commits Suicide After Losing School Fees To Gambling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023