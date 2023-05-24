Ilaro Poly Student Commits Suicide After Losing Tuition Fees To Gambling

A Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (FPI), Ogun State Student identified as Samuel Adegoke has reportedly killed himself after he loose his school fee to gambling with one of his friends.

New Telegraph gathered that he killed himself by drinking some chemicals after losing the money to play online betting.

According to the report, Adegoke who was a National Diploma (ND) II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering committed suicide on Monday while his classmates were preparing for their first-semester exam.

The student was said to have swindled his friend who was his roommate with him by getting his password and using his fee to play which he lost.

It was reported that the school had warned that, no student would be allowed to partake in the exam without the completion of their registration.

The deceased was rushed to the school clinic but was referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead.

Confirming the incident, Sola Abiala, the Deputy Registrar, Public Relations Officer of the school said, the school quickly referred him to a specialist hospital to save his life but was announced dead shortly after he was admitted into the hospital.

He explained that it was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student took a chemical substance.