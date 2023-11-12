Ilaro Marks 30th Oronna Festival With Medical Outreach, Beauty Pageant, Others

No fewer than 5,000 people from within and outside Nigeria are expected to attend the 30th edition of the Oronna Ilaro festival.

The Chairman of the festival’s planning committee, Lekan Asuni disclosed this to journalists on Sunday at a press conference organised to herald activities marking this year’s festival.

Asuni described the festival as a platform to promote the rich culture, tradition and heritage of the Ilaro people of the Yewa South local government area of Ogun state.

Asuni said the festival has grown to be a major tourism event in Nigeria which has put Ilaro town on the cultural and economic world map.

He disclosed that, this year’s edition with the theme: theme: “Festival of Great Expectation” would feature a Beauty Pageant, tagged, “Sisi Ilaro Beauty Pageant”, a 5km Race, a youths summit, medical outreach, a masquerade display, among other activities.

He added that important dignitaries, including the state governor, Dapo Abiodun are expected to grace the Grand Finale and reception slated for Saturday, November 18.

Highlighting some of the importance of the festival, Asuni said, the Oronna Ilaro festival is held to celebrate the socio-cultural heritage of the town with the view of bringing the indigenes of Ilaro, both at home and abroad together.

He said, “As we are all aware, the festival is held annually. The event attracts no less than 5,000 to 10,000 people on an annual basis.

“It is a festival that evolved as the platform to promote our culture and traditions, including the tourism potentials and economic development of the ancient city of Ilaro.

“Oronna festival has been a major promoter of economic metrics of development of trade and commerce among the people of the community. Our artisans and professionals are making a good turnaround in their personal and group developments.

“It is a veritable platform for projecting the cultural, traditional and social image of the people of Ilaro to the outside world.

“It offers a unique platform for infrastructure development and social reconstruction of the town. Yearly, we have contributed immensely to the development of the town through projects and programmes that have changed the face of the town with hopes for better and improved living conditions”.

“The festival has among other things promoted unity of purpose among the people and between the people, the government and the palace.

“The festival is a rallying point for all sons and daughters of Ilaro Yewa to foster unity and facilitate priority developmental projects in our community.

“This year’s festival is scheduled to take place between 11th and 19th November 2023 with the theme ‘Festival of Great Expectation’. The theme has been carefully chosen to reflect the recent successful elections and appointments of our kinsmen into various offices.

“We expect that they will work in unity to bring about the development and fulfilment of the age-long aspirations of our community to fruition. Our hopes and expectations are built around all of you representing us at different levels of government for a better Yewaland and Ogun West senatorial district”.

“Some of the activities lined up for the week include Street Carnival and Roadshow, which shall commence immediately after this press conference with pomps and pageantry. Youth Summit with a focus on building IT literacy was held yesterday.

“There will also be medical outreach, local cuisine cooking competitions, Sisi Ilaro Beauty Pageant will be held on Friday night.”