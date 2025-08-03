Ilara Kingdom Set For Oba Ogunsanwo’s 5th Anniversary

The people of Ilara Kingdom in Epe Division of Lagos State are set for a major celebration this month as it prepares to mark the fifth coronation anniversary of its traditional ruler on the throne.

His Royal Majesty, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo (Telade IV), will be five years on the throne by the middle of this month, and the entire town is in celebration mood to honour a man whose reign has brought joy, peace and significant development to the kingdom.

In a press statement signed by the Organising Committee for the Fifth Coronation Anniversary of Oba Ogunsanwo on the throne, a three-day programme has been formally released highlighting the programme of events that will run between August 15 and 17th, 2025.

According to the statement, the anniversary will be flagged off on Friday August 15th, with a two-pronged activity: an empowerment and free medical outreach for Kabiyesi’s Ilara subjects in the morning, as well as Jumat service in the afternoon.

The main coronation anniversary day is slated for Saturday, August 16th, at the Palace in Ilara.

Key highlight of the day will be the conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on seven deserving individuals and couples whose contributions to the development of Ikara Kingdom is immeasurable and who are therefore being installed in commemoration of Alara of Ilara’s fifth anniversary.

The designated chiefs to be honoured are: Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa, who will be decorated as the Balogun of Ilara Kingdom; Surveyor Jelili Kolawole Olayemi, who will be installed as Olotu of Ilara Kingdom and Prof. Kemi Pinhero, who will be honoured as the Baamofin of Ilara Kingdom.

Others include Ambassador Oluwatoyin Lawal and Mrs Abiodun Lawal, who will be installed as Bobagunwa and Yeye Bobagunwa of Ikara Kingdom, as well as Dr. Olanrewaju Obasa as Otunba Bobaseye of Ilara Kingdom.

The rest are Chief Akinyele Oladeji and Mrs Toyin Oladeji, who will be installed as Ashipa and Yeye Ashipa of Ilara Kingdom; while Barrister Rotimi Edu and Mrs Olayemi Edu will both be honoured with the chieftaincy titles of Otunba Jokotade and Yeye Otunba Jokotade of Ilara Kingdom.

The fifth coronation anniversary will be rounded off on Sunday, 17th, with a thanksgiving service scheduled for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ilara Epe, which will then be followed by a royal banquet to celebrate a king whose steps are quite pleasing to all and sundry within his domain.