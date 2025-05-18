Ilajo Royal Family Hails S’Court Over Favourable Verdict

Share

The Ilajo Royal Family of Kabba has commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria for affirming the Appeal Court’s judgment that granted the family the right to challenge Chief Dele Owoniyi’s occupation of the Obaro stool.

In a statement signed by Dr. Samuel Alori, President-General of the Ilajo Descendants Union, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, the royal family expressed satisfaction with the verdict and affirmed its readiness to present its case at the lower court with cultural and historical evidence for proper adjudication.

The legal battle began in 2018 after the Kogi State Government appointed Chief Dele Owoniyi as the Obaro of Kabba—a move the Ilajo Royal Family described as illegitimate, claiming Owoniyi is not a descendant of any of the three ruling houses—Ajinuhi, Ajibohokun, and Mokelu—of the Ilajo Royal Dynasty of Kabba.

The family said it had made several attempts to present its grievances to the state government, but after being ignored, it was compelled to seek redress in court.

Although the High Court in Lokoja acknowledged that the Ilajo Royal Family holds the exclusive right to the stool, it ruled that the family had “slept too long on its rights” and declared the case statute-barred due to the 1995 Edict, stating that the court lacked jurisdiction.

Dissatisfied, the Ilajo Royal Family proceeded to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the High Court’s decision, stating that the lower court erred in its ruling.

Chief Owoniyi and the kingmakers then challenged the Appeal Court’s verdict at the Supreme Court. However, in a unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit, thereby upholding the ruling in favour of the Ilajo Royal Family.

The apex court, in its decision, referenced the Ilajo Royal Family’s assertion before the High Court that it exclusively holds the right to the Obaro stool. The justices agreed that this assertion provided the family with the legal standing to institute the case at the High Court.

The Supreme Court ordered the case to be returned to the Chief Judge of Kogi State for reassignment to another judge and directed the High Court to give the matter accelerated hearing.

Following the verdict, the Ilajo Royal Family urged its members to remain calm and continue to live in peace and harmony with all.

The family also expressed gratitude to God and the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, for standing by the truth. “No matter how far falsehood travels, the truth will eventually catch up with it and prevail,” the statement read.

Share