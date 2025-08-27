Ilaje Sea Incursion Story Lends Itself To Blend Of Narration, Drama –Awala

Veteran TV producer and filmmaker, Pa Bayo Awala, talks about his upcoming documentary, which is aimed at drawing attention to sea incursion in Ilaje, Ondo State, He also reveals what drew him to the Ilaje Peninsula, given its cultural and ecological significance, how documentary can contribute to raising awareness and finding solutions for communities affected by sea incursion, TONY OKUYEME reports

What inspired you to focus on the issue of sea incursion in the Ilaje peninsula?

For years I have been intrigued by the spectacle of watching the ocean pounding the land with bellowing waves. This is in contrast to what I’d witnessed growing up, watching the ocean gently lapping the shores. As a film producer, I had nursed the ambition of doing something about that. All that fancy stuff vanished by what confronted me in 2022 when I visited my village.

The Ilaje Peninsula had been breached by the Atlantic Ocean at a place called Awoye, so I had to go through a portion of the Atlantic Ocean to get to my village and that scared the hell of me. The direction of my filmic stance changed from purely professional pursuit to community service and introduced urgency into quickly developing a point of attack.

Can you share your personal connection to the region and its community?

I’ m very well connected to Ilaje ancestry, though a bona fide Itsekeri man. Here it is. My paternal grandmother comes from a place called Igo, an Ilaje village. Indeed, she was a princess of the Alaiku Dynasty. Both her parents are of Ilaje descent but she was married to Awala of Jakpa, an Itsekiri man.

The parents of my mother are both ilaje. Her mother is from Molutehin, a former Oba of Ugbo and the father is Akinfoyewa, a son of Enikanselu of Obe-Enikanselu. But the thing is this, I was born, bred and ‘buttered’ in Ilaje nation. I grew up and went to school there, but let me say this; as the song writer says, home is where the heart is. Home is where you are happy, where you’re accepted and loved. All the Ilaje connection does not make me less an Itsekiri man. So, I share my Itsekiri kinship with three royal Ilaje ancestry.

What drew you to the Ilaje Peninsula specifically given its cultural and ecological significance?

You put your finger on it. What Ilaje stand to loose culturally and a sense of kinship motivated me. Ilaje shares the ancestry of the Yoruba cultural pool as well as their strong connections to the Itsekiri of the Delta, their immediate neighbor. What’s playing out here is that the entire Ilaje space of 100 kilometers by 1.3 kilometers is soon to disappear from the surface of the earth.

So the people of Ilaje face a grim future, a future of uncertainty, cultural extinction, and degraded ecology with psychology, economic, social and environment consequences in tow. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the south and the wetland that runs for about 20 kilometers with only a tiny neck of water that separates it from the wetland to the north, the environmental impact of such a scenario will reverberate throughout the entire region and beyond.

Once the entire space is breached, as it has in Awoye, the whole Ilaje nation will become refugees. Already many Ilajes have grown nomadic, moving all over the west and central African region in pursuit of their profession, fishing. Their educated ones are to be found in Lagos, Akure, Okitipupa, Igbokoda, and cities in the delta region. The Ilaje once educated really wants to return his or her root.

Consequences of the surge

The consequences of the surge which could lead to displacement is huge. Loss of cultural identify will ensue. The traditional way of life of Ilaje is intrinsically rooted in their connection to the ocean. What will happen if they lose all that verve, industry, tradition, language? Your guess is good as mine. Such a narrative is bound to introduce trauma and stress into their lingo.

The social consequences of dislocation are more terrifying. Relocation could disrupt the social fabric of IlaJe community, leading to changes in family structure, community dynamics and social support networks. The Ilaje peoples primary industry, fishing would be severely impacted leading to economic instability and potential poverty. Would they start the rudiments of farming on land? Let’s perish that idea. The Ilaje situation if not professional handled is an invitation to irreparable damage.

What unique storytelling techniques are you employing to convey the impact of sea incursion?

The Ilaje sea incursion story lends itself to a blend of narration and drama especially the human angle stories. So we intend to dramatise some scenes and then run commentary on scenes that we believe will be better served using narration. My answer to that question is, we’ll tell the story through docu-drama.

What challenges do you envisage in prosecuting this project?

Definitely there are envisaged challenges in prosecuting this project. First and foremost, the documentary is not an end, it’s a means to an end. The documentary is to be used to campaign both locally and internationally for help to sand fill the coast of Ilale Peninsula. For over six decades, the people have suffered the systematic degradation and destruction of their environment and have in the last thirty years been calling for the remediation of their coastline but the calls have fallen on deaf ears.

I truly salute the resilience and courage of Ilaje coast dwellers who have borne the brunt of Atlantic Ocean’s virulence and still have confidence in the system. What they’ve been through, especially in the last two decades with houses tumbling unto the Sea and loss of livelihood, is capable of turning them into uncooperative bunch or at best adopt a let’s wait and see attitude.

As is the case in the rest of the country, poverty is prevalent and may pose a problem to the smooth running of production operation. For me the most challenging aspect would be logistics. The challenge that’d confront us during filming would be monumental. Ilaje has no drinkable water. Ilaje has power. Ilaje has no road. Ilaje has no hospital.

Everything we need to complete a shoot will have to be imported. There’s also another issue, the crew. The coastal location is going to be a problem. Many people don’t like traveling on water. In fact there are portions where we would have to pass through the Atlantic Ocean because the ocean has breached the peninsula and both the salt water of the ocean and the fresh water have ‘kissed’. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there.

What message do you hope audiences will take away from your documentary?

Philanthropy, simple. What Ilaje is experiencing is humanitarian disaster of very great magnitude. This calls for action to save Ilaje from being overwhelmed by the constantly advancing ocean. I believe there are still some kindhearted people here and globally too, some people in whom the milk of human kindness still follow. The message is unambiguous.

We’re calling on kindhearted people to donate to the crowd funding campaign to save the Ilaje from the catastrophe of being evacuated from their God given territory and at the same time to appeal to these kindhearted people to share the message to all the people on their contact.

We are calling on all who has received this message including you who are reading this and those who’d receive it later to be Ilaje Ambassadors. The beauty of crowd funding is that no one has to break a bank to donate. All we’re asking for is your ‘widow’s mite’.

How do you think the documentary can contribute to raising awareness or finding solutions for communities affected by sea incursion?

The answer to this question is without equivocation. It’s very plain and visible for everyone even the most unible for everyone even the most unobservant to see. The Ilaje have lived here for centuries. They know what it was like when they first settled here and what the situation is currently.

They don’t have to be environmental activist to tell that something is wrong. They know something is wrong and have, in the last thirty years been calling on government to come to their aid. The issue is not a matter of awareness, even solution but the failure of those who have the responsibility to protect and save Ilaje from the apocalypse have irresponsibly capitulated.

The global environmental challenge is a function of climate change. It’s not just a storm that will blow and pass but a strange phenomenon that’s tearing the land apart, with houses collapsing into the Sea and forcing the people into tentative existence. The people can’t understand it.

They can’t understand why the ocean with which they have romanced for over ten centuries and has been their inspiration, mainstay and source of wealth should turn against them with such devastating surge. The Ilaje environmental challenge is different from what’s happening in other coastal belt of the country.

The Ilaje fishermen have grown nomadic and are there in all of coastal Africa and in Nigeria. Those fishing in Akwa Ibom, especially in the area of Eket, say they do not experience surge. Even in parts of Ilaje, the Araromi area, the beach of Araromi is still intact while in my part of Ilaje, we’re on a peninsula which the ocean has reduced from about 1.3 kilometers to about 300 meters. Ilaje have 300 meters between them and evacuation.

This awareness campaign is for people who are upland and who do not have understanding of this phenomenon. As they often say, seeing is believing, we need to let upland people see the degree of destruction, degradation and social injustice for a better appreciation of the magnitude of the challenge confronting the people of Ilaje. There’s no doubt that, creating the awareness that Ocean surge is unlike soil erosion and desert encroachment is central to our call for sand filling.

How do you see the future of the Ilaje peninsula if current trends continue?

Obliteration, in one word. In fact the title, Odigbose is derived from the fact that, if the current trends persist, its goodbye to Ilaje. Odigbose means farewell or goodbye. It’s a form of wishing departed souls farewell. There’s musical video we’ve shot and is on our website perhaps you should view it. That’s the sense that is communicated in that video, that unless we do something to halt the ravaging ocean surge, Ilaje will be uprooted.

As we speak, Ilaje is in total disarray, fishing, the main indeed, the only occupation is no longer lucrative. The Ilaje fish in the Atlantic and the riverine. The fishing in the river has ceased in the last 30 years because the peninsula has been breached, so that both salt water and fresh water have “kissed”.

The fresh water fish have migrated to where the water is still fresh. The catch from fishing in the ocean has dwindled considerably because of pollution both oil and plastic. The Ilaje are between the devil and the deep blue sea. Consequently, the stout men who fish in the Atlantic have grown nomadic, looking for terrain that’s not yet polluted. The Ilaje villages currently are people by women and children.

What actions would you like to see taken both locally and globally, to address the sea incursion?

Unfortunately, there’s nothing anybody can do to prevent the climate change from getting worse as long as the subsisting status quo remains and we’re still disputing whether it’s real or not but we can ameliorate its impact. We’ve designed a two prongattack that have been used elsewhere and we believe it will work for us. The first is the production of a documentary film, highlighting the challenge of ocean surge which is very costly.

For example, Ilaje has no Portable water, no power, and educational facilities are decrepit. Ilaje stretches for a distance of about 100 kilometers, a distance comparable to the distance between Lagos and Ibadan, there’s no hospital but only nonfunctional and ill-equipped healthcare centers.

I don’t know why that’s so but let me make this excuse for the government of Ondo State Why would you want to build schools, hospital, roads and healthcare centers or even portable water, knowing that, in the end, it’d be destroyed by the ocean surge?

The existential threat to the Ilaje, started long before the surge. The surge, as I often say, is the “straw” that broke the camel’s back. So, we’re raising money, through crowd funding, to produce the documentary film that we’ll use to campaign for the remediation and restoration of the Ilaje coast. The second step is sand filling and embankment.

This is really, the crux of the matter, that Ilaje coast sand filling and embankment must approximate its distance of 100-kilometer-long by 1.3 kilometers in width. The challenge here is cost and not engineering. In this age and time, when going to the moon or outer space is common place, I do not think engineering will constitute a bottleneck. The cost of sand filling and embankment will be huge.

Are there any partnerships or collaboration with local organization aimed at addressing the crises?

That’s the purpose of this interview and, the online and offline campaigns to create partnership with the public to get involved. Nigerians generally are humane and we’re counting on that to solicit the support of the public to donate and share. There’re those who have large following among us.

We’re calling on them to tweet their fans to visit the website, https://odigbose.co/documentary/ What is unfolding before us is humanitarian disaster of no mean magnitude. One thing that gladdens my heart though, is the 100% involvement of the ilaje from the common man to our intellectuals, Chiefs and Kabiyesis. Everyone is playing one role or the other. We trust God that, eventually it will pay off.