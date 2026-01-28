Ilaje Communities Kick Against Renaming Olokola Free Trade Zone

The oil-producing communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have kicked against the renaming of Olokola Free Trade Zone by both the Federal and Ogun State governments.

The communities under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide said any attempt to cede and rename Olokola Free Trade Zone which belonged to the state would be resisted by the people of the oil-producing communities.

The President-General of Egbe Omo Ilaje, Prince Iwamitigha Raphael Irowainu expressed dismay over the statement by the Ogun State government over the Federal Government approval for oil drilling at Eba and a “Olokola Deep Seaport” to be developed as the Blue Marine Economic Zone.

Pointedly, Irowainu said Eba is not in Ogun State but a community in the riverine area of Ilaje Local Government of the state, whose population is undiluted Ilaje.