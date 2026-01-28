New Telegraph

January 28, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ilaje Communities Kick…

Ilaje Communities Kick Against Renaming Olokola Free Trade Zone

The oil-producing communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have kicked against the renaming of Olokola Free Trade Zone by both the Federal and Ogun State governments.

The communities under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide said any attempt to cede and rename Olokola Free Trade Zone which belonged to the state would be resisted by the people of the oil-producing communities.

The President-General of Egbe Omo Ilaje, Prince Iwamitigha Raphael Irowainu expressed dismay over the statement by the Ogun State government over the Federal Government approval for oil drilling at Eba and a “Olokola Deep Seaport” to be developed as the Blue Marine Economic Zone.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Pointedly, Irowainu said Eba is not in Ogun State but a community in the riverine area of Ilaje Local Government of the state, whose population is undiluted Ilaje.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

How Collective Action Broke Emmanuel Acha’s Chains, Police Impunity
Read Next

Galadima’s Attack On Ganduje Misguided – Okpala