February 20, 2025
Ilaboya Heads Aselgon Media/Publicity Committee

The former Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Frank Ilaboya, has been appointed head Media/Publicity Committee by the National Association of Ex- Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON).

A statement signed by Babatunde Adekoya, Special Adviser to the National President, Albert Asipa, announced the appointment of Ilaboya alongside other six members to spearhead the publicity drive of the association.

Other members of the Committee are Hon. Bode Agbeleye – Vice Chairman, Hon Iro Njobali, Hon Oliver Wubon and Hon Destiny Enabulele. Others are Hon Bako Zamwawozayi while Oladare Ogunsola former Chairman, Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel will serve as Consultant.

According to the ASELGON President, Hon Ilaboya’s appointment is due to his extensive media capacity and network in Nigeria.

