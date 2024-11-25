Ilaboya Celebrates Eagles Legend, Owolabi at 70

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sportsville Communication Services Limited, Hon Frank Ilaboya, has joined million of Nigerians to congratulate Green Eagles veteran, Dr. Felix Akinloye Owolabi, on the occasion of his 70th birthday celebration.

Owolabi, a key member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad on home soil, turned 70 on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Ilaboya, a one time chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, and the immediate past Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, described Owolabi as an icon and a symbol of resilience in Nigerian football.

In a release signed by the ace sports administrator, Ilaboya said

Dr Owolabi will continue to remain a shinning light in Nigerian football as well as serve as a role model to the upcoming footballers.

“Aside his remarkable exploits on the field of play, Owolabi also remains a shinning light off the pitch, humble and very unassuming personality.

“Since I got close to him over a decade ago, I have continued to admire his unique personality, gentle, humble, but yet firm on issues.

“His contributions during the Committee we both served to reconcile the much polarised players union last year, will remain invaluable to me. OwoBlow as he is fondly called, showed so much energy and eagerness to see the reconciliation through. That is the person we are celebrating today.”

Hon Ilaboya picks up the story again;

“As you mark another year of God’s blessings, I pray that your path continues to be illuminated with love, joy, and prosperity. May your lines continue to fall in pleasant places as you age gracefully.

“I am indeed proud and honoured to join millions of Nigerians to celebrate this living legend and wish him many more glorious years ahead in good health and service to humanity

Share

Please follow and like us: