Ilaboya Celebrates Eagles Legend, Owolabi, At 70

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sportsville Communication Services Limited, Hon Frank Ilaboya, has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate Green Eagles veteran, Dr. Felix Akinloye Owolabi, on the occasion of his 70th birthday celebration.

Owolabi, a key member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad on home soil, turned 70 on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Ilaboya, a one-time chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, and the immediate past Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, described Owolabi as an icon and a symbol of resilience in Nigerian football.

In a release signed by the ace sports administrator, Ilaboya said Dr Owolabi will continue to remain a shining light in Nigerian football as well as serve as a role model to the upcoming footballers.

“Aside from his remarkable exploits on the field of play, Owolabi also remains a shining light off the pitch, humble and very unassuming personality.

