Ikwechegh: Honourable lawmaker raises storms with dishonourable act

With widespread condemnation trailing the conduct of a Nigerian lawmaker, Alex Ikwechegh, after a viral video suggested he assaulted a Bolt driver, concerns about abuse of power by politically exposed persons have again been brought to the fore. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the shocked reactions of Nigerians to the episode

Alarmed at the height of political corruption displayed in a video he had sighted weeks before the 2023 general elections, Peter Wechie(not real name), an Editor of a national newspaper, had forwarded the said video to a former Senate President through a messaging app, Whatsapp.

According to Wechie, a short text accompanied the video, stating that the diversion of Permanent Voter Cards( PVCs) seen in the video could affect the outcome of the elections in his region.

But that singular act, he said, was enough for the former Senate President to threaten fire and brimstone, and even arrogate to himself the power of life and death.

Wechie said: “I saw a video of theft and diversion of PVC in the South East. I forwarded it to him. I said this could affect the victory of the parties in the election. So what he did was to call me back immediately to say, ‘ Why did you send that kind of thing to me? Do you know I can make you disappear now? Do you know I can deal with you wherever you are now?’ I tried to explain but he immediately hung up. That speaks to the intimidation people suffer in the hands of government officials and they do it so frequently and brazenly. ”

While Wechie felt embarrassed and intimidated by what he called verbal assault by the former lawmaker, another Nigerian, Stephen Abuwatseye, a Bolt driver , allegedly suffered a double dose of assault – physical and verbal -on Sunday (last week). In a viral video, a member of the House of Representatives, Alexander Ikwechegh, who is representing Aba North /South Federal Constituency, slapped and insulted the driver for telling him to come out and get the snail he was meant to deliver to him.

In the video, the lawmaker maintained that his request was disrespectful, threatening to make the driver “disappear and nothing will happen.”

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money,” he added.

Undaunted, the driver asked for his service fee but that only earned him slaps from the politician, daring him to inform the Inspector General of Police.

“Do you know who I am? I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh. Tell them I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you. Let him come. Record me very well,” he added.

Lawmaker threatened to pay assassins N50m to ‘delete’ me – Bolt driver alleges

Sharing his experience in a conversation with social media personality, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, Abuwatseye said that Ikwechegh repeatedly hit him on the chest, even when he was unwell.

He said his fear heightened when the lawmaker allegedly threatened to pay assassins N50 million to kill him, compelling him to record the incident.

“I started recording him when he became a threat and said he would pay N50 million, and they would ‘delete’ me. He was calling me all sorts of names. He claimed he would pay N50 million to people, and they would kill me, and nobody would say anything. When I noticed that this situation was escalating beyond what I ever expected, I quickly took out my phone and started recording.”

Speaking on what transpired between the police and the lawmaker, he noted: “The honourable member was not detained when he came to the station. He was calling me names. I was mute and sat at an edge. My car is still at the station.”

Narrating how his transaction with the lawmaker went sour, he explained: “I brought snails for him. When I got to his estate gate, I called him and told him I was at the gate. He asked me to give the phone to the security personnel, who later directed me to his house. When I arrived at his house, I saw a man seated close to where I parked my car.

“When I got out, I greeted him twice, but he didn’t respond. So, I thought he wasn’t the one. The next thing I did was call the number on my phone, and his phone rang.

“What I heard was, ‘Are you stupid? Are you mad? Are you a fool? Bring my stuff for me!’ I was not happy with the way he spoke to me because I was just doing my professional job. So, I told him, ‘Oga, this thing you are saying to me—we have not gotten to this. Normally, I am not even supposed to bring this to you. You are supposed to come and pick it up yourself.’ That was the only thing that got him angry.”

He added: “So he replied, ‘You are asking me to come to your car to pick my stuff? Are you okay? Do you know who you are talking to?’ He hit me on my chest several times. I am not feeling well. He hit me on my chest repeatedly while I just looked at him. But when he became more of a threat to me, I had to record him because I didn’t go there with the intention of fighting him. If I had gone there with a different motive, I would have recorded him from the beginning.”

We won’t rush into punitive action, apology touching – House of Reps

Following a point of order moved on Tuesday by Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, the House of Representatives directed its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate the lawmaker at the centre of controversy, Alex Ikwechegh.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, said that while Nigerians were calling for the lawmaker’s suspension, the House would not rush into punitive action. He assured Nigerians that the matter would be thoroughly reviewed by the Ethics and Privileges Committee.

Meanwhile, in a statement expressing regret over his action, Ikwechegh described his conduct as unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official, saying his behaviour fell short of the standards expected of him.

“I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently. A video has surfaced showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver, who came to deliver a waybill for me. I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

“As a public servant, I recognise the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry. I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.

“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police’s investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable,” the statement read.

Kalu, however, commended Ikwechegh for showing remorse, describing his apology as “emotional and very touching.”

Meanwhile, Ikwechegh was docked at the Chief Magistrate Court Kuje, Abuja on Wednesday, October 30, with charges of assault and threat to life against Abuwatseya, the Bolt driver. He was granted bail to the tune of N500,000.

Societal reaction humbled him, apology not enough – JAF

According to rights activist and Deputy Chairman of Joint Action Front, Achike Chude, Nigerians only got to know about Hon. Ikwechegh through his act of infamy, noting that it was not the way to know a lawmaker.

Chude told Sunday Telegraph that while his humility might not be genuine, the lawmaker knows the implications of not apologizing over his conduct.

“I think the situation has humbled him in the sense that, perhaps, his humility might not be genuine but he knows the implication of not apologizing. That’s the thing… when you look at the social consequences of his action. First of all, he has embarrassed his community; he has embarrassed his people and his constituency, where he came from. He has also embarrassed his family -his wife, his children. He has embarrassed his colleagues in the National Assembly .I think he should be able to make some compensation. It’s not enough to say ‘sorry’. Even when the man was confronting him about the slap, he threatened to give him the third time.

“He didn’t think what he was doing would have this kind of societal reaction. It is the societal reaction that has humbled him. Even with his apology, he will live with a bit of a shame because nobody knew him all this while in the National Assembly. I’m not sure he has been talking. He is not known for presenting any bill. He’s not been very effective because Nigerians don’t know him.The only time Nigerians got to know him was through his act of infamy. That’s not the way to know somebody.”

Like Nigeria, Like UK?: How UK party reacted to assault case

Just two days before Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseye, was allegedly assaulted by Alex Ikwechegh, Labour Member of Parliament, Mike Amesbury, was involved in a late-night altercation in which CCTV footage appeared to show him punching a man to the ground in the United Kingdom.

The Financial Times reported that Mike Amesbury was suspended by his party after the incident, noting that Sir Keir Starmer, prime minister, approved the suspension of the party whip from Amesbury on Sunday evening, after new video footage emerged of the incident on Friday.

Meanwhile, Labour, in a statement, said that it had suspended Amesbury membership of the party to allow for thorough investigation.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour party pending an investigation.”

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Amesbury vowed to cooperate with the police in its investigation: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire police myself to report what happened. I will not be making any further public comment but will of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire police.”

Diary of past abuses by politically exposed persons

Despite the outrage that greeted the Abia lawmaker’s conduct, it wasn’t the first by a politically exposed person. Sunday Telegraph chronicles some past abuses below.

Senator Abbo’s slap in sex toy shop

In 2019, a senator representing Adamawa North, Senator Elisha Abbo, got knocks from Nigerians after he was caught on video posted by Premium Times, slapping one Osimibibra Warmate, repeatedly at a sex toy shop in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

In the footage ,Abbo attacked the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner he had accused of insulting him.

Recall that a High Court of Federal Capital Territory had ordered the lawmaker to pay N50 million damages over the incident.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal also affirmed the N50 million damages that was awarded against the lawmaker for assaulting Warmate.

CCT Chair’s drama at Bannex Plaza

Before President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Dr Mainasara Umar Kogo as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in July 13, 2024, Justice Danladi Umar, the immediate past chairman of the tribunal was seen in a viral video in 2021, allegedly assaulting one Clement Sargwak at the Bannex Plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

In a move to get justice, the victim filed a petition against Umar through his lawyers to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition to investigate it.

Addressing journalists on the matter, the Chairman of the

Senate panel, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, berated Umar for failing to honour the invitation of the panel after its first sitting.

“There was a petition against the CCT chairman that he assaulted a young Nigerian, Clement Sargwak. The Senate believes that nobody is above the law. Both the young and the old voted for us to represent their interest in the National Assembly.

“The CCT Chairman infringed on the right of a young Nigerian, who had no money to approach the court, brought his petition to the Senate. Rather than appearing before our committee, Umar went to court, claiming that the Senate had no right to put him on trial,”he said

Battered for ‘love’

In 2022, a married man was reportedly beaten for allegedly chatting with the wife of a politician in Delta State on Facebook, and also seeking a romantic relationship from her.

The man, identified as Andrew Lee Oscar, was seen tied in pictures online after, according to a Facebook user, Victor Kelechi Onyeadi, the said woman leaked his messages to her husband, Hon. Precious Ajaino, who was a former Local Government Chairman of Ethiope West in the state.

Onyendi wrote: “The pictures here are that of Andrew Oscar Lee. The trending gist is that Oscar had some Facebook chats with the wife of Hon. Precious Ajaino, the Director General of Direct Labour and also the former local government chairman of Ethiope West L.G.A, Delta State.

Oscar asked the married woman for a date through Facebook. The said woman revealed the chats to her husband, and the couple planned a set up for Oscar.”

Onyedi wrote that Oscar was allegedly ambushed, beaten and dehumanized by a mob hired by Hon. Ajaino and his wife before being handed over to the police.

Chris Uba Vs Lebanese contractors

Earlier in the year, a video showing a man alleging that an artisan was assaulted by

Chris Uba, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, after completing a job at the London, United Kingdom residence of the politician but was not paid, surfaced online.

In the video, Uba thundered in response, “Leave my house. I am not owing you. I said leave my house.”

Also, another voice was heard behind the camera, saying: “Look at me, why are you hitting him? Why are you hitting him?”

Responding, Uba said: “Shut up. Get out, your are a fool. You are another criminal.”

Reacting, Chris Uba, through his Personal Assistant, Emeka Okeke, had in an interview with a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph) denied attacking the Lebanese contractors that featured in the viral video, stating that the contractors failed to do their job.

He said: “Last summer, Chris Uba had contracted a Lebanese firm to repair the roof of his house in London, which he paid them up front.”

“Uba traveled back to Nigeria but on his return to London, he discovered that the roof of his house was not fixed as he contracted and he accused them of duping him of his money and not executing the contract.”

People must learn to protect their rights, resist oppression – Ahamba

Commenting, a lawyer, Mike Ahamba(SAN), in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, urged Nigerians to shun keeping mum in the face of oppression, noting that being vociferous about rights abuse is the first step to getting justice.

“When a person is assaulted, when someone’s right has been infringed upon, it is for that person to take the first step before others can come to his help. If the man that was assaulted has decided to swallow it, why should any other Nigerian be bothered? Things happen in this country because nobody raises any issue about them and they continue. If someone tramples on your right, you stand up and say, ‘No, you can’t do this.’ You will find others that will say,’ No, you can’t do it to him.’ To stay in your house, swallow the insult, and expect the rest of Nigerians to stand up for you is a bloody waste of time. Our people have a proverb that says ‘if you’re in a ditch, you have to raise your hands before anybody can drag you out’. People must learn to stand up to protect their rights. ”

Reacting to Ikwechegh’s conduct, Ahamba said:” At a stage in someone’s life, there are things you should avoid no matter the level of provocation. Unless you’re doing it in self defence, in the sense that you are attacked, and you have to defend yourself.”

People with intermittent explosive disorder issues should seek help from experts – Psychology Professor

For Prof. Bolanle Ogungbamila of the Department of Pure and Applied Psychology, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, anger, an example of intermittent explosive disorder, needs to be well managed by all as it impacts public conduct of public office holders and private individuals.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the don mentioned signs to look out for in a person struggling with intermittent explosive disorder.

“There are lots of reasons an individual could behave uncontrollably in a public space. It may not be public office holders alone, even private individuals. For instance, intermittent explosive disorder, which means the person can’t control his impulse…when such people are angered, they cannot control themselves. So, their anger spirals out of control and they behave aggressively. They can even kill in that instance.”

He added: “It is after the damage has been done that they become remorseful. They now say,’ Why did I do it? No, I shouldn’t have reacted that way. I’ve actually overreacted.’ They could destroy properties. At the end of the day, maybe two,three hours later, two days, four days after, they would now reevaluate what they have done. Some may go to the level of inflicting injury on themselves. Let people be humble. Whatever position you find yourself in, it’s just an opportunity to serve the people.”

He, however, urged people who have intermittent explosive disorder issues to consult experts.

