Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member representing Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency, has dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Ikwechegh made this announcement on Tuesday, March 3, in an interview with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Governor Alex Otti at the governor’s residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The lawmaker said that his visit was to formally inform the governor of his decision to join the Labour Party and to receive his blessings as the party’s national leader.

“I visited the governor this evening to receive his blessings. As you may or may not know, I have received my Labour Party card as a new member of the party,” Ikwechegh stated.

Ikwechegh debunked reports suggesting that he had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

He pointed out that he only attended an Iftar event hosted by the President and said the visit should not be misconstrued as a defection.

“There have been speculations that after I met with the President, I joined the APC. This is not true.

READ ALSO:

“We went to observe the Iftar with the President, and I appreciate him for that fatherly gesture. I do not have anything against my brothers and sisters who have decided to join the APC or the City Boys group.

“What I would say is that politics is about interest. There could be a figure nine before you and a figure six in front of you; it all depends on your perspective,” Ikwechegh stated.

He added that his decision to join the Labour Party was propelled by his admiration for Otti’s performance, describing him as a result-oriented leader.

According to him, his political ideology aligns with that of the governor, noting that the visible transformation in the state under Otti’s administration influenced his decision.

The lawmaker said he was convinced that the Labour Party remained the right platform for progressive-minded individuals and commended the party’s leadership under Senator Nenadi Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha.

He noted that Nigeria operates a multi-party democratic system where opposition plays a vital role in strengthening governance and ensuring accountability.

Ikwechegh urged residents of the state and other Nigerians to register with the Labour Party, adding that a link for online registration would soon be made available.

Also speaking, the member representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency and Leader of the Labour Party caucus in the National Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe, said the party was delighted to receive Ikwechegh as its newest member.

Onwusibe disclosed that Ikwechegh resigned from APGA last week and subsequently joined the LP, adding that the Labour Party caucus in Abuja had earlier received him before his formal presentation to the Governor.

“As caucus leader, I came with him to demonstrate clearly that he is now a member of the Labour Party,” he said.

Onwusibe described the defection as a significant gain for the party and expressed optimism that it would positively impact the 2027 general election.

He added that Ikwechegh was motivated by the governor’s performance and the contributions of LP lawmakers from Abia in the National Assembly.

The caucus leader likened the development to a football club signing a talented player, noting that such additions strengthen a team and expressing confidence that Ikwechegh would make meaningful contributions under the Labour Party platform.

“We are very happy that he is now in our family. This is one of the best signings the Labour Party has made, and it will manifest in the 2027 election.

“He saw the good works of the governor and the work of Labour Party members in the National Assembly from Abia State, like Amobi Ogah and others. Very soon, he will also make his own contributions. So he feels he is better off in this family than where he was,” Onwusibe stated.