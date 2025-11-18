Ikuli Warns Against Using ‘Old Sentiments’ To Undermine Gov Diri

Wisdom Ikuli, Technical Adviser to Governor Douye Diri on Media and Public Affairs, has alleged that some individuals are hiding behind outdated sentiments to undermine the Bayelsa State Governor.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Yenagoa, Ikuli said many political actors seemed to have forgotten that before the emergence of Diri’s Assured Prosperity Administration, governance in the state was largely restricted to a few powerful players.

He noted that participation in politics used to be the only route to government patronage, but that Governor Diri had changed this pattern by opening governance to all Bayelsans.

Describing the governor as “God-sent,” Ikuli said Diri was brought in to reset the state’s development trajectory and restore fairness.

He said: “Before the Assured Prosperity administration, Bayelsans fell into two categories—those benefiting from government patronage and spectators. But the prosperity government changed this and created equal access for all.

“There were times public officers referred to state resources as their money. Competence was downplayed, and it was all about ‘my turn’ versus ‘wait for your turn’.”

Ikuli said the state was once known for negative publicity and limited development, but that Diri had changed the narrative.

“Today, Bayelsa is a construction site. Roads, bridges, health centres, primary and secondary school buildings are everywhere. These are too numerous to even count,” he said.

He criticised some “insignificant leaders” who he claimed were attempting to mislead the public by suggesting that Diri had abandoned the PDP for the APC. According to him, these politicians and their followers represent less than 5 percent of Bayelsans and rely solely on longevity in a party as their political credential.

“Bayelsans are not gullible. Political parties are vehicles; what matters is the destination where opportunities are used for the common good,” he said.

Ikuli added that investors were now relocating to Bayelsa because of the peaceful and business-friendly environment created by the governor. He also highlighted Diri’s efforts in strengthening community policing, which he said had made the state one of the safest in the country.

“Governor Diri has set a leadership and development standard for future administrations. Those trying to paint him in bad light should wake up to the reality that Bayelsa will no longer be handed over to unserious characters,” he stated.

He concluded by describing Governor Diri as “the greatest thing that has happened to Bayelsa’s contemporary democracy,” saying the governor is leading well and the people are committed to following him.