Ikuli Commends Diri For Fulfilling Promise To Light Up Bayelsa

The Technical Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Bayelsa State Governor, Wisdom Ikuli, has commended Governor Douye Diri for keeping his promise to provide stable electricity across the state, describing the ongoing “Light Up Bayelsa” project as a transformational initiative that will boost economic growth and improve the lives of residents.

Speaking during a media tour of the Gas Turbine Power Project site in Yenagoa on Wednesday, Ikuli said that by December 2025, Bayelsa would begin to enjoy 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, marking a major milestone in the governor’s industrialisation agenda.

“By January this year, this place was bushy and swampy. But between January and now, you can see the tremendous progress made. The power project Governor Diri promised before the end of this year is gradually becoming a reality,” Ikuli said.

He added that the project would trigger a multiplier effect on Bayelsa’s economy, attract investors, and revive dormant businesses across the state.

“Every businessman wants to locate where there is power. People will relocate from neighbouring states to Bayelsa. The hospitality sector will boom, and we must continue to thank the miracle governor for keeping to his word,” he added.

Ikuli also lauded Governor Diri for procuring two aircraft for the state, stressing that the governor’s developmental projects were tangible and not “audio promises.”

He reaffirmed that while power would not be free, the cost would be affordable compared to what residents currently spend on diesel, fuel, and solar energy.

“The gas used for power generation is bought, and the owners sell it to generate electricity. What we will pay for power is insignificant compared to how much we spend daily on fuel or solar panels. Light is life, and Governor Douye Diri has come to give us light, and a new life,” Ikuli said.

Also speaking, Steve Bubagha, Director of Operations, Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited, confirmed that the gas turbine project was 85 percent complete and would soon be ready for commissioning.

He revealed that six of the eight gas turbines had already arrived in the state, while the remaining two were en route to Yenagoa.

“Virtually every nook and cranny of Yenagoa will benefit from this project. We are at an advanced stage, about 85% done with the electrical reticulation and 33kV network,” Bubagha said.

He assured that once the installation and pre-commissioning processes are completed, power distribution will begin immediately, adding that the government plans to introduce metering systems to ensure transparency and efficiency in billing.

“If the governor has gone this far to make sure this project is installed in Yenagoa, it means he will also ensure that meters are available. It is even with meters that people can truly enjoy the facility,” he added.

The Light Up Bayelsa project aligns with Governor Diri’s “Prosperity for All” agenda, aimed at positioning Bayelsa as a business-friendly state with sustainable infrastructure and improved living standards.

Ikuli described Governor Diri as “light himself,” adding that the governor’s leadership continues to illuminate the state’s development trajectory.