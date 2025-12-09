Ikpokpo Rolls Out Plan To Train Coaches, Officials Ahead Niger Delta Games

A fresh push to strengthen grassroots sports development in the Niger Delta has emerged, as Sir Itiako Ikpokpo (KSM) announced a comprehensive training plan for coaches and technical officials ahead of the 2026 Niger Delta Games.

Speaking on Channels Sports on Sunday, Ikpokpo, Managing Director of Dunamis Icon Limited and Managing Consultant to the Games, said the new initiative is aimed at improving the quality of talent identification and technical delivery across the region.

Ikpokpo revealed that discussions are underway with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Nigeria Local Content Development and Management Board to convene a capacity-building workshop in January.

“We are working with partners, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and specifically for this event only, the Nigeria Local Content Development and Management Board to organise a workshop in January for Coaches and Technical Officials.”

He urged governments in the States and at the federal level to fund sports the same way they are funding road and hospital projects.

“For us to make any impact in sports, the government must invest in sports infrastructure. It is good to build roads and hospitals, and it is also important that we invest in sports infrastructure.”

Ikpokpo challenged the governments. Continuing on the challenge of infrastructure deficit, Ikpokpo, who is the chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, lamented that schools are built in Nigeria without provisions for sports grounds.

“The schools are the cradle of sports development, yet we have people building schools with no sports facilities.” He promised that the 2nd NDG scheduled to take place in Benin, the Edo State capital, will be an improvement on all fronts from the last edition.