Ikpokpo Hails Gateway Games, Says An Improvement From Past

Share

The initiator of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, Itiako Ikpokpo, has praised the organisation of the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival, aptly named Gateway Games 2024.

In an interview with our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ikpokpo, who is popularly known as Malik, expressed that this year’s festival represents a significant improvement over previous editions.

He believes the outcomes will validate the efforts made. “First of all, we must acknowledge that this is a substantial improvement from what we have had in the past,” he stated.

“I attribute this progress to the key personalities managing the commission, Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade, the Chairman and Director General of the National Sports Commission, respectively.

Their experience is evident in the razzmatazz, excitement, and joy surrounding the event.” He continued, “We are currently at a swimming venue, and it’s great to see everyone gathered to watch and support the swimmers.

The aim of every festival should be continual improvement; without it, there can be no legacy for future generations to build upon. I’m happy to be here.”

When asked about the idea of holding regional sports festivals before the National Sports Festival, such as the Niger Delta Sports Festival and the South West Sports Festival, Ikpokpo emphasised that the most important aspect is for everyone to contribute to supporting athletes.

He also stated that the NDSF should serve as the benchmark for future events. It is worth noting that Bayelsa State won the inaugural edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival.

Share