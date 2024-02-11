Ikpoba Women Urges Oba Of Benin To Intervene In Communal Crisis

Women from Ikpoba community in Ikpoba-Okha Local government Area of Edo State have appealed to Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, to intervene in the community crisis.

The women made the appeal during a peaceful protest to Oba Palace in Benin City, following the emergence of Pa. Nosakhare Obazee who is laying claim to the position of Ohen’ Ikpoba (traditional Priest of Ikpoba) and the self-acclaimed Odionwere of the Community, Pa. Otasowie Omigie in their bid to outsmart each other after a prolonged struggle.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters at the weekend, Christiana Omusi, pleaded with Oba Ewuare II and the State Government to call the main actors in the crisis to order, maintaining that the crisis could undermine the fragile peace in the locality, which she said is gradually sliding into anarchy.

She said they decided to take the bold steps as concerned mothers to cry to relevant authorities over the leadership tussle in the community, which according to her has witnessed several unrest, killings and disturbances.

“Your Royal Majesty, Ikpoba Community is presently having four Okaighele (youth leaders) in the community parading themselves with their boys. We the women (Ikhuevbo) have made several attempts to intervene in the crisis, the Odionwere and Ohen did not give us any listening ears.”

Addressing the women group on behalf of Oba Palace, Chief Oghafua Oyeoba who was joined by Chief Uyi Okungbowa (the Ogua of Benin), urged the people of Ikpoba Community to shun violence and unite in order to preserve Edo heritage.

Chief Oyeoba who assured that the Palace will not encourage any act of brigandage in the State, cautioned that any individual or a group of persons that undermine the peace of the State will see the wrath of the ancestors and God.