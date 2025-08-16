Ikpeba Visits Rufai’s Family, Rallies Teammates For Support

Former Super Eagles attacker Victor Ikpeba has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Peter Rufai. The Friday visit was emotional for the former Monaco attacker, who was out of town when his former teammate passed on.

It was a heartwarming time for the mourning Rufai family, who had always known Ikpeba as a friend of the goalkeeper. The 1997 African Footballer of the Year spoke after a heart-to-heart talk with the family, making a plea for friends and colleagues to rally around them in this pressing time.

He said, “In a time like this, a show of love and passion means a lot. Money is needed to do a lot of things, but we know that people who are mourning the head of the family, especially one who left this early, need the show of compassion more than anything.

“May I just use this opportunity to thank the ex-players in Lagos who have shown commitment to this family. I say God bless every one of them.

“I call on ex-players, especially his teammates, to reach out in whichever way they can to the family. The family members need us more than ever before. Whatever we can do to make the burial programme easier for them and also make life after the burial fair enough for them, let’s just do that.”

The former Super Eagles star goalkeeper died on July 3, 2025, after a long illness at the age of 61.