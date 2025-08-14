Ikpeba, Omolubi Applaud Olu Of Warri Ahead Coronation Match

Former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, and Chief Omolubi Newuwumi, the O m at a m u d i e y i n of Warri Kingdom, have commended His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, the Olu of Warri, for his exemplary commitment to sportsmanship and physical wellness.

As part of his 4th coronation anniversary celebrations, the monarch has organized a star-studded novelty football match to honour retired Nigerian football legends and promote community fitness. The Coronation Novelty Match, scheduled for August 19, at the Olu’s Palace, will feature an impressive lineup of football greats, local and international dignitaries.

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council will serve as goalkeeper for the Iwere Allstars, joined by hon Emma Nunu, Chief Omolubi, Chief Maku, Chief Dr. Godday Erewa, Hon. Ogbe Eke, and Hon. Onos Oborevwori, Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission.

They will face the Chevron Allstars, captained by Engr Tony Sifo, and featuring others like Prince Toju Emiko, Prince Godstime Emiko, Engr. Igho Ekakitie, Victor Ikpeba, Kanu Nwankwo, Mutiu Adepoju, Taribo West, Ifeanyi Udeze, Delali Tawiah, the Saurdana of Katsina, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Peterside Idah, and other renowned players.