Ikpeba: Many Current Eagles Players Wouldn’t Have Played During My Era

Share

Former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has said many of today’s Super Eagles players would not have been good enough to play during his time.

Ikpeba, who played for AS Monaco and was part of Nigeria’s 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team, believes football was more competitive in his era.

Speaking on the Bet9ja Home Turf show, Ikpeba explained that football in the past required more skill, passion, and dedication.

He pointed out that back then, only the best players could make it into the national team, unlike today, where many people see football mainly as a way to make money.

Ikpeba further questioned if the current Super Eagles players have the same level of skill, determination, and fighting spirit as those from his time.

He believes that the challenges and expectations were much tougher in his playing days. “In my era, not everyone was allowed to play football.

If you had to play, you needed talent, passion, and quality. Now, most parents want their kids to play football because there is money. That has changed,” Ikpeba said.

“I don’t think some of these guys could have played in my era, and that’s the truth. The skills, quality, and fight were different. Can these guys even play in Lagos?” he asked.

He also talked about how strong the Nigerian leagues were in the 1980s and 1990s, saying that local club football was very competitive. According to him, players had to be exceptional to be selected for the national team.

“The leagues we had in the ‘80s and ‘90s were very competitive, and the club players were very good. To be selected for the Green Eagles or Super Eagles, you had to be outstanding. Quality-wise and talent-wise, I think we had more in my era than this one,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

