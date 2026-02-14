Ikpeba Hails NFF Over Decision To Retain Chelle

A former Africa Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has showered praises on the board of the Nigeria Football Federation over the decision to retain Super Eagles Manager, Eric Chelle.

The ex-international who was a member of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics eba said it was a right step in the right direction following the performances of the Malian coach who led Nigeria to win Bronze at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco gold medal winning squad said it was important to embrace continuity in administration across all sports especially football.

The former AS Monaco star said: “Stability is very key. Everybody is very impressed and the quality of the play in recent time has been very critical and the Eagles are now scoring goals again which is very critical.

“I am happy the NFF has come out that the coach will stay on and personally, I know the luck he has with the team is an added value because it’s a dream come true for him.

He knows the challenges to be the Super Eagles coach and it’s one of the most demanding and most popular jobs in African football. He has shown that he can get the best from the current Eagles players.