Ikpeba: Eguavoen Could Be Made World Cup Scapegoat If….

Former international, Victor Ikpeba, has raised concerns that the interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, might become a scapegoat if the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup should he get the job permanently.

Eguavoen, who was appointed to lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), successfully delivered on that mandate. However, his future is now a matter of debate as the Super Eagles face a steep challenge in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria will resume their qualifiers in March 2025, sitting in a precarious position second from bottom in their group with only three points from four matches.

Victor Ikpeba, a member of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) technical committee and former Super Eagles star, praised Eguavoen’s impact during his temporary tenure.

He credited the coach for restoring unity and commitment to a team that had endured turbulent times. Yet, Ikpeba fears that Eguavoen’s continuation could set him up for blame should the team fail to secure a World Cup ticket.

“Eguavoen has done great with what he has done with the boys,” Ikpeba remarked. “He has brought unity and commitment to the team after the terrible times a few months ago.

Decisions now have to be made about whether he stays or goes. “What I don’t want is for Eguavoen to be a scapegoat when he does the World Cup qualifiers and we still don’t qualify, even though he did not start the qualifiers.

It is for him to decide what he wants.” The NFF, meanwhile, has indicated that it is actively searching for a foreign coach to take over the Super Eagles.

Despite this, no final decision has been made, leaving Eguavoen’s future uncertain. The Super Eagles’ World Cup hopes hang in the balance, with the next phase of qualifiers set to be a critical test.

Whether Eguavoen remains in charge or a foreign coach is brought in, the task ahead is daunting.

