Ikpeba: Eagles Must Step Up To Revive World Cup Dream

Ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, believes the Super Eagles still have a fighting chance in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but only if they rise to the occasion in upcoming matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

Nigeria currently sit fourth in their qualifying group, with seven points from six games. Group leaders South Africa are out in front with 13 points, followed by Rwanda and Benin (both on eight points, with Rwanda ahead on goal difference). Just four qualifying matches remain.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on SuperSport, Ikpeba didn’t hold back in his criticism of the national team’s recent performances. “The players must take responsibility — they’ve disappointed the nation so far,” said the 1997 African Footballer of the Year.

“They are the ones who make managers look good or bad. But now is not the time for blame.” He added that the team must channel their focus toward the critical fixtures ahead. “Playing for Nigeria is about pride and passion. I believe these players are ready now.

The matches against Rwanda and South Africa are huge we need results, and we must fight for them.” The Super Eagles face Rwanda in Uyo on September 6, then travel to play South Africa away on September 9. Both fixtures could prove decisive in determining Nigeria’s World Cup fate.