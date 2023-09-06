Ikpeazu Slams Gov. Otti On Allegations Of Backdating Workers Appointment

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has slammed his successor, Governor Alex Otti over allegations of backdating workers’ appointment letters.

Ikpeazu, who reacted to the allegation on Wednesday night in a telephone call, said Otti should roll out his agenda for the governance of the state, rather than showing incompetence.

According to him, there was no reason for him to backdate any appointment letter since he was governor until May 29, 2023.

Reacting to the allegations made by the Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, he said, “it is unfortunate how an incompetent government wants to use me to justify his wickedness to Abia workers.

“In the first place the governor does not sign appointment letters. Unlike him, we had a duly constituted civil service commission saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and promoting or sanctioning of workers.

“Secondly, why is it necessary to backdate the appointment letter? Whereas I was the Governor till May 29th 2023 and as long as any document is endorsed on or before that date remains valid.

This man should roll out his agenda for Abia unless the sole agenda is Okezie!”

The Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu briefing journalists recently in Umuahia had accused the former administration of Governor of employing many workers between December 2022 and April 2023 whose appointment letters it said, were backdated to legitimize the deal.

He faulted the reports in some media houses which claimed that up to 10,000 workers were recently laid off by the Otti administration, saying that the figures were not in tandem with reality.

He however, acknowledged that workers who were allegedly employed through the back door between December 2022 to April 2023 by the immediate past administration were recently laid off, adding that the former administration used the employment of such persons to pile undue pressure on the government that was then, about to take over from it.

He said, “No responsible government will allow such a situation.”

He, therefore, urged Abians to disregard the reports that the State sacked legally employed staff, saying that such reports were spread by agents of fake news.