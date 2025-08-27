Ikpea Tops AIWF Hall Of Fame Induction

The Patron of the Allied Independent Wrestling Federations, Africa, (AIWF), an arm of the global professional wrestling governing body, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, is one of the individuals to be inducted into the AIWF Hall of Fame in March 2026.

According to the president of the AIWF Africa, who also doubles as the Secretary General of Pro Wrestling Africa, Olusesan Olukoya, Rev. Ikpea has been a huge supporter of PWA’s wrestling activities in Africa. “The Hall of Fame was started in 2005. This is its 20th year.

I would like to put associates and patrons who have gone the extra mile to support us in the past in the Hall of Fame in 2026, which will be the anniversary show in March,” he said. “Plaques would be presented to the nominees, and we will do a ceremony at the 2026 anniversary show. ”

AIWF unites over 150 independent promotions in 52 countries and has a growing presence in Africa, working with local organisations to promote international professional wrestling and discover new talent. The AIWF is active in regions like Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin, Togo, Zimbabwe and Botswana fostering events like the Mid-Year Pro Wrestling Championship in Lagos Battleground Championship in Cameroon and participating in continental tournaments to showcase African talent on the world stage.