The Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Monday offered free medical health insurance to cover 500 indigent residents.

The Chairman of the council, Fuad Atanda-Lawal, who unveiled this at the Seyi Tinubu Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment (RHYE) Free Medical Healthcare Services in the council, described healthcare as being imperative.

The outreach, organised by the LCDA, also involved medical consultations, tests as well as distribution of free medications and food items to no fewer than 2,000 people.

At the enrollment exercise, Atanda-Lawal said that his administration is poised to ensure the good health and wellness of the residents, especially the indigent.

The residents were offered free malaria, typhoid fever, hepatitis, sugar, HIV, tuberculosis, eye, kidney and other medical tests.

The Chairman said that if he had the wherewithal, he would not hesitate to offer health insurance to everyone in the council because of the importance of health.

“Free health insurance for everyone is our desire. We are here to help. We brought about 17 doctors this morning to support what we are doing here today.

“The doctors are here to help in consultations, health screening and dispensary of free medications. There’s no better time to do this thing than now.

“We are here, the seat of the President; this is where the President lives and where his family lives. It will not be good if we cannot affect the lives of the people.

“We will continue to support our people and make life better for them. Today, no fewer than 500 residents will benefit from the free health insurance and we are not going to stop,” Atanda-Lawal said.

According to him, the free health insurance will gulp more than N5 million from the council’s treasury.

He said that the council in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu RHYE had carried out several empowerment programmes while equipping the youths with entrepreneurial skills and tools to make the youth self-reliant.

Atanda-Lawal said that many of his interventions and initiatives in all sectors would outlive his administration.

According to him, his administration recently laid the foundation for a 30-bed space primary healthcare centre to also serve the people.

He highlighted some of his administration’s interventions in school, road infrastructure, environment, hospitals, water supply, street light, youth and women empowerment since 2017.

He added that the administration is not going to stop now because “we are leaving soon”.

One of the beneficiaries, Iyabo Alabi, who applauded the chairman for doing ‘wonders’, prayed to God to continue blessing him.

“So many are sick but who do not have wherewithal to get access to care that can help them live normal life.

“We thank the chairman for this. Our chairman is really trying for us in this community,” Alabi said.

Another beneficiary, Wasiu Aladaba, said, “This kind of gesture is what everybody is happy with.

“We want him to continue, and whoever will succeed him must continue in this good track.”

