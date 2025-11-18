Ikoyi Lions Club Offers Free Diabetes Check Up

The Ikoyi Diamond Lions Club, in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation, has organised a free diabetes screening event at the club’s headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, to commemorate World Diabetes Day.

The event which held at the weekend was attended by members of the Ikoyi Diamond Lions Club, medical professionals, and individuals from the local community.

The event offered free diabetes screening to the public, providing participants with an opportunity to check their blood sugar levels and receive health advice from medical experts It was aimed at raising awareness about diabetes, promote early detection, and encourage healthy lifestyle among Nigerians.