Ikoyi Club’s Inter-school Swimming Meet Holds Saturday

Primary and secondary school swimmers are expected to be in action on Saturday, November 11 for the Ikoyi Club Inter-School Swimming Competition.

The Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming Section will host the young swimmers for the one-day event, in which about 50 schools are expected to participate. The chairman of the swimming section, Mr. Ikedichi Kanu, noted on Wednesday that all arrangements have been made for the competition, which is in its second edition.

“We are always happy to receive the young ones here. We want them to compete and develop their skills so that they can become future champions. “The schools will enjoy themselves in this competition because we are going to provide a good environment for them to be happy.”