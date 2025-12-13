The Top 8 Masters Tennis Tournament which started in December 5th ends on Saturday December 13 at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with thrilling games to end the event.

The men’s singles will be the main attraction and that will be after the two exhibition veteran games at the tennis courts of ikoyii Cup 1938.

The semifinals involving Kalada Kienka vs Destiny Da Silva and number one seed Chiwiete Njokama vs Ehiz Uwagwe were yet to be decided as at the time of filling this report.

Tennis section Chairman, Diran Famakinwa said the event has achieved its purpose this year with the standard of the participants and overall outlook of the tournament.

Chairman of the Tennis Section, Diran Famakinwa showered praises on the sponsors Megamound for the partnership with the section which has made this event possible.

“We thank our sponsors and partners, Megamound, we also happy that the Top Eight players have proved that they are the best and we are also glad that we have seen quality display from these players in the competition,” Famakinwa said.

Attractive prizes await the winner on Saturday as the highly rated even comes to a close.