Ikoyi Club Set For Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam

The Quomodo S w i m m i n g Grand Slam competition organised for school children takes place on Saturday in Lagos. Ikoyi Club 1938 is the venue of the event, which is the second in the series. Primary and secondary school young swimmers are expected to be all out to vie for honours in the highly anticipated one-day event, tipped to be interesting.

The sponsors, Quo- modo, have assured the young swimmers of a glorious time at the swimming section of Ikoyi Club, come Saturday. Some of the events to be competed for are butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, freestyle, individual medley and the relays.

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club swimming Section, Mr Akinbulejo Onabolu, assured that all was set for the event. Onabolu noted that he was happy with the commitment of the sponsors aimed at developing young talents, which incidentally tallies with the vision of the club.

“We are very ready for the kids because Ikoyi Club is fast becoming the hub of swimming, not only in Lagos but in Nigeria. “The aim is to continue with what we are doing and in future we expect superstars that will be our products at the global stage,” Onabolu added.