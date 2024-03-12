Ikoyi Club hosts Asiodu at 90 Golf Tournament

The Chairman of the famous Ikoyi Club 1938 Alhaji Tafa Zibiri-Aliu, is set to lead other dignitaries to a golf tournament at the Club to celebrate the former Permanent Secretary and Secretary of Petroleum Chief Philip Asiodu (CON, CFR), who turned 90 years recently.

The Golf Kitty which is invitational, and comes up on Thursday 14th March 2024, at the Golf Section of the Club, will have in attendance the Captain Mr. Tade Adekunle and other distinguished members playing, according to Dr. Austin Irabor a member of the Club who spoke on behalf of the organizers.