Ikoyi Club Hails Standard Of Quomodo Inter-schools Swimming Grand Slam

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, has hailed standard of the just concluded Quomodo Inter-Schools Swimming Grand Slam which has over 150 youths feature in various categories of the boys and girls events. Onabolu added that the performances of the young ones was a proof of Nigeria’s rising prospects in the sport which is fast becoming a culture. “We have talents in this country and I am proud to say that.

I wish we could have more sponsors to emulate what Quomodo are doing so that we can keep the young ones busy and further expose them so that they can compete well with their counterparts from any part of the world,” the swimming section Chairman, Onabolu said. The 2nd edition of Quomodo Inter-Schools Swimming Competition ended rith Grange School emerging the overall champions after a keen contest by all the schools. It was huge fun and excitement at the swimming pool section of Ikoyi Club as seven schools converged with young primary and secondary school swimmers on parade. The event, sponsored by Quomodo Systems Africa, witnessed spirited performances from young swimmers representing Avi-Cenna International School, Children’s International School, Corona Schools, Grange School, Greensprings School, Lagoon & Whitesands Schools, and Meadow Hall School. Grange School topped the scoreboard with 517 points, followed by Children’s International School with 389 points and Corona Schools in third place with 250.5 points. General Manager, Finance, Quomodo Systems Africa, Olufunke Preghafi, expressed joy at seeing children as young as six showing skills, energy, and determination to excel. “This is one of our key CSR projects this year,” she noted. “Quomodo has always stood for youth development and all-round growth. Swimming builds confidence, strength, and resilience; qualities children can carry into every area of life. That’s why we are proud to support this initiative.”