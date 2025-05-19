Ikoyi Club Gets New Trustee

Share

Ikoyi Club 1938 has appointed a Senior Partner at Candide-Johnson Law Practice, Mr Charles Adeyemi CandideJohnson, as a trustee.

In a statement by Slice Media, the appointment was in recognition of Mr. CandideJohnson’s longstanding leadership in the legal profession and his sustained commitment to corporate governance and institutional excellence.

A distinguished figure in the law, he has pioneered impactful reforms and served with distinction, earning a reputation as a forward-thinking and principled advocate for justice.

Candide-Johnson currently chairs several prominent boards, where his strategic in – sight and depth of experience continue to shape governance at the highest level.

Within his firm, he has led with integrity and discernment for over three decades, guiding the practice through evolving legal landscapes with clarity and conviction.

His new role as a trustee is both a fitting continuation of his dedication to public service and an affirmation of his stature among the country’s most respected legal and civic minds.

