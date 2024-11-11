Ikoyi Club Gears Up For NNPC Inter-School Swimming Meet

Share

The swimming section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 is getting set for the first edition of Inter School Swimming competition sponsored by NNPC-SNEPCo Primary school pupils and secondary school students are to take part in the competition billed to take place on November 16 at Ikoyi Club.

Arrangements for the competition have been in top gear since last month and the registration only ended at the weekend. Events like freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and individual medley will be competed for in the developmental event.

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Swimming section, Ikedichi Kanu, said all the officials of the tournament and club members are poised to give the young swimmers an enjoyable time on Saturday.

“We are always happy to have the young ones around in our club because they will learn and we also have good facilities to help their exposure. “In the past few weeks, our officials have been working on all we have to do for the event. We are happy with our sponsors as they partner with us to invest in the youth,” Kanu said.

