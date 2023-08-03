Ikoyi Club Boss Charges Smashers To Get Better

Tafa Zibiri Aliu, the Chairman of the Ikoyi club 1938, Tuesday in Lagos implored the boys and girls featuring in the Zenith Bank Next Generation Tennis Master to seize every opportunity they get to boost their talent. Zibiri- Aliu made the call at the opening ceremony of the 5th Zenith Bank Next Generation masters taking place at the Ikoyi Club.

He told the eight boys and eight girls selected for the Masters that they should consider themselves privileged to participate in such a high-profile event and should therefore give their best each time they step on the court.

The chairman was later joined by USA-based Sadiq Abdullahi, national tennis champion in 1985, 86 and 87, who spoke with some of the coaches and players participating in the tournament. The players swung into action thereafter and as if stung by the exhortation, produced. some up- sets..

Khadijat Mohammed, the top seed from Abuja was upset by Etoro Bassey from Akwa Ibom State 9-7.in her first girls’ round robin match while Yahaya Sani from Abuja also narrowly beat the fifth seed, Joseph Jimoh from Lagos 9-8.

However, Canice Abua Jnr, the No.1 seed in the boys and semifinalist at the CBN Senior Championships in June showed very little mercy in walloping Basit Alao from Lagos 9-1. The group round robin matches are expected to pro- duce two semifinalists each who will then contest for places in the finals.