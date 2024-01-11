Ikoyi Club Agog as Club Championship Gets Underway

The Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 is agog with festivities as the 2023 edition of the annual Ikoyi Club’s Club Championship, one of the longest-running golf tournaments in the club, gets underway on Friday, January 12, through to January 14, 2024, the organizers of the event have revealed.

The competition, which is already generating lots of interest within the club, is open to golfers with a handicap range of 14 and below, and it is expected to produce a winner who would be crowned the club champion. To be played over 36 holes, the competition is expected to be a keenly contested tournament.

Though a competition of this nature throws the most unlikely winner, analysts believe that low handicap players and golfers with better course management abilities hold the ace in this year’s edition. Thus, players like Mike Makinde; Nigeria Cup two-time winner, Tim Ayomike; former Club champion, 2010 winner; Peter Eben-Spiff, Tunji Adebayo; also a former Champion, ever competitive Ewi Akpata are some of the players to watch out for in this year’s competition.

The competition will officially tee off on Friday with ladies, veterans, and men of handicap-15 and above. Saturday, January 13th, will see gentlemen golfers file out for their opening round. Sunday, January 14th, is the grand finale. Speaking ahead of the competition, the Chairman of the organising Committee of the event, Peter Eben- Spiff, thanked Nigerian Breweries, the tournament sponsor, for their support for the tournament, saying Nigerian Breweries’ support is well appreciated.