Ikoyi Club 1938 Celebrates 87th Anniversary In Style

Ikoyi Club 1938, Nigeria’s foremost recreational and social club, has unveiled an exciting week of activities to mark its 87th anniversary, celebrating its longstanding legacy and continued evolution.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Club’s Chairman, Mr. Akinwumi Akintola, described the milestone as a moment of pride. He noted that since its founding in 1938, following the merger of the European Club and the Lagos Golf Club, Ikoyi Club has remained a symbol of excellence, adapting to changing times while maintaining world-class facilities and services.

“For 87 years, we’ve remained at the forefront of recreational life in Sub-Saharan Africa. This anniversary not only honours our heritage but also points to our future,” he said. The festivities, which began with a formal press briefing on Monday, will span several days, featuring events tailored for members of all ages and interests.

Tuesday, the focus was on the club’s internal community with a Staff Engagement Session in the morning, followed by an Anniversary Symposium/ Business Evening featuring insightful discussions on economic and professional development. Yesterday featured a Junior Members’ Party aimed at the club’s younger audience, while the evening was on women in a glamorous Ladies’ Night that blends fashion, music, dance, and entertainment.

Today has been designated “A Day with the Elders,” dedicated to honouring senior members for their lasting contributions to the club’s development. The evening will continue with a Digital Night, themed around the global influence of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

Tomorrow will highlight innovation and global connectivity with Aviation Day, featuring engagement with airline industry leaders. Later that night, younger members will be treated to Millennial Vibes Night, filled with contemporary entertainment.

Saturday, October 4, will kick off with a Health Walk to promote wellness among members. The club will then celebrate diversity with an International/Global Cultural Day, showcasing food, music, and traditions from around the world. The day will conclude with a formal Black Tie Dinner.

The celebration will wrap up on Sunday, October 5, with a grand Gala Night themed “Heritage and Legacy,” reflecting on the club’s cultural significance and enduring impact. Anniversary Planning Committee Chairman, Mr. Bolaji Martins, expressed appreciation to sponsors and partners, promising a memorable experience for all members.