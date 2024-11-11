Ikotun: Technology‘ll Unlock Nigeria’s Aviation Opportunities

Share

A travel expert and the Managing Director, Finchglow Travels, Ezekiel Ikotun, said Nigeria’s aviation sector would continue to grow and be driven by innovation, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership.

He equally said that technology was reshaping the aviation industry by navigating complex challenges while unlocking new opportunities.

He reiteratd that the travel industry had rapidly evolved from traditional agencies to digital ecosystems, stressing that embracing technological advancements and innovative business models was vital for staying relevant in this changing landscape.

As a result, specialisation, strategic positioning, and market leadership have fueled Finchglow Travels’ success as Nigeria’s leading travel consolidator.

“The significance of human capital, technology, and process management is immense. Thus, investing in people and technology is crucial for staying ahead in the industry.

Additionally, continuous staff development and technological innovation have been cornerstones of Finchglow’s operations, ensuring resilience in the face of challenges,” he said. Ikotun’s 15-year career has taught him valuable lessons about navigating aviation industry complexities.

He said: “Adaptability is key,” he emphasizes. “Responding quickly to changing market conditions and customer needs is crucial for success.” He also highlights the importance of strong relationships with stakeholders, including suppliers, partners, and regulatory bodies.

“Technology continues reshaping the aviation industry, and Finchglow Travels is leading this change. From automated booking systems to data analytics, the company leverages technology to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive growth. “We’re committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to technology.”

