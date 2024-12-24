Ikorodu LG Presents N4.1bn 2025 Budget Proposal

Share

The Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State has presented a N4.1 billion 2025 budget proposal to its legislative arm.

Mr Wasiu Adesina, Executive Chairman of the local government, while addressing the legislative arm of the council on Tuesday, said the budget was 15.8 per cent above the 2024 approved appropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was tagged: “Budget of Consolidation .”

According to him, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the council is projected at N112.800,000million and the state co-ordinated revenue is put at N62.500,000million, while the total recurrent expenditure is N2.736,732,534billion.

Adesina said the projected allocation from the federation account is N1,467,785,220.86k and value-added tax (VAT) is estimated at N2.300,079,893,38 billion.

He said other allocations stood at N105,567,420.20k The chairman said the budget was anchored on three core pillars; infrastructure renewal, human capital development and economic empowerment.

