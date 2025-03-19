Ikorodu LG, NGO Inaugurate Eye Treatment Centre

Share

The Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State in conjunction Darren Vision Eye Care, an NGO, yesterday inaugurated an eye treatment centre in the council.

Speaking at the inauguration, the council Chairman, Mr Wasiu Adesina, said the initiative was made possible through strategic partnership between the local government and Darren Vision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 600 Ikorodu residents received free eye tests, treatments and recommended glasses were given to those that needed it.

Adesina said his administration remained steadfast in ensuring that medical services reached every nook and cranny of the council’s communities.

“Health is not a privilege, it is a fundamental right, we are a government that prioritises the welfare of its people. “Good vision is invaluable, yet many among us silently battle eye conditions that could be easily managed with early detection,” he said.

Adesina assured residents that his administration remained resolute in its commitment to strengthening public health interventions in all its health centres, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity.

He said: “Our Agura health centre will soon be wearing a new look, with modern day facilities and 24 hours service.”

Ealier, Dr Vivian Ikechikwu, Chief Executive Officer of Darren Vision Eye Care, tasked residents on regular eye checkups for early detection, stressing that “it is an effective tool in preventing complications like cataracts and glaucoma.”

