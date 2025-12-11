Ikorodu LG Holds 2026 Budget Retreat

Ikorodu Local Government has successfully concluded its 2026 Fiscal Year Budget Retreat, in a two-day exercise aimed at enhancing strategic planning and transparent governance.

The retreat, themed “Budget of Prosperity,” brought together key officials, including the Vice Chairman, Hon. Babawale Alogba, Distinguished House of Assembly Member Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye, Legislative leaders, Chief of Staff Hon. Moshood Ajisebutu, technocrats, legislators, and other stakeholders. Discussions centred on fiscal responsibility, optimal resource allocation, and advancing the SEED Agenda—Security, Education, Enhanced Healthcare, and Development.

In his opening remarks, Executive Chairman Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega described the retreat as more than a planning exercise, emphasising its role as a roadmap for creating a safer, healthier, and more prosperous Ikorodu.

Day One featured a session on procurement procedures led by Mr Ambali Taofiki Oluwakemi, an external expert. Participants were guided on due process, accountability, and the effective use of public resources. Intensive discussions followed, aligning departmental priorities with the SEED Agenda.

On Day Two, Mr Adeleke Adeniyi, an external facilitator, led a Budget Talk session covering fiscal planning, revenue optimisation, and strategic allocation of resources. The day also included deliberations to further refine departmental plans. Among the participants was Prince Lanre Balogun, former Lagos State Commissioner for Rural Development, whose contributions enriched the sessions.

The retreat concluded with resolutions promoting accountable, people-centred governance, followed by a Gala Night celebrating the shared vision for Ikorodu’s development.

According to a statement disclosed by Akeem Mustapha, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, the retreat demonstrates Ikorodu Local Government’s commitment to strategic planning, purposeful governance, and sustainable community development.