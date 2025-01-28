Ikorodu LG Flags Off 762km Drainage Construction

Share

Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government Area, Mr Wasiu Adesina, yesterday flagged-off the construction of drains on an ancient road at Itunla in Ajina area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Speaking at the flag-off, Adesina said that the project, a covered drainage system of about 762 kilometres on both sides of the road, should be completed within 12 weeks.

According to the chairman, the itunla road is a very important ancient road leading to the first market (Ajina), mosque, and the traditional institution where the first traditional ruler of Ikorodu was produced.

He said: “I am very happy to commence this important project because the road is the heart of Ikorodu. “It is an ancient road, and first settlement area of Ikorodu traditional institution, including the first palace of the Ikorodu traditional ruler, known as Awofin.

“Because of the historical importance of the road, it is important for us to improve on it and it is going to be completed as scheduled.”

Adesina also pledged to handover the completed project to the Community Development Association (CDA) for proper maintenance.

He stressed that the project was a dividend of democracy, and urged residents to go out enmasse to register for the All Progressive Congress (APC) as payback.

The council chairman said that he would fix a Federal Government borehole project in the community and organise empowerment programmes for women. “I promise to obtain free Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for youths interested in furthering their education.

“This project will be handed over to the CDA after completion, because taxpayers’ money was used for the project. “I urge residents to come out enmasse for APC membership registration as a pay back of what has been given to them.”

