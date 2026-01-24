Ikorodu LG Chairman Delivers Infrastructure As Hon. Benson Flags Off Mowo Nla Road 

Ikorodu Local Government witnessed a significant leap in infrastructure development on Saturday, as Hon. Babajimi Benson, Member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, facilitated and flagged off the 3.5-kilometre Mowo Nla (Ewu Owa Bagidan)–Gberigbe Road Project.

This is as the Executive Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, commissioned the reconstructed 254-metre CAC Road, Total Benson.

According to a statement by Akeem Mustapha, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, the twin events reflect a strong commitment to inclusive governance, sustainable development, and people-focused leadership, consistent with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Hon. Ladega’s SEED Agenda —Security, Education, Enhanced Healthcare, and Development.

The Mowo Nla–Gberigbe Road Project is expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, boost economic activities, and ease transportation challenges for residents and businesses along the axis, demonstrating effective collaboration between federal representation and local government administration.

On the commissioning of the CAC Road, Hon. Ladega described the project as a tangible example of responsive governance that directly improves residents’ quality of life. He noted that the initiative also enhances safety, environmental standards, economic vitality, and sustainable community development.

Hon. Ladega praised Hon. Benson for facilitating the Mowo Nla–Gberigbe Road Project and extended appreciation to traditional institutions, community leaders, residents, party stakeholders, and development partners for their continued support.

The events drew royal fathers, members of the Legislative Arm of Ikorodu Local Government, party leaders, religious and community figures, local government staff, and members of the press, reflecting broad-based collaboration in advancing local infrastructure.

The Executive Chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering people-centred projects that strengthen infrastructure, uplift communities, and foster inclusive growth in Ikorodu Local Government.