Ikorodu LG Chair Distributes 500 Free JAMB Forms To Students

…Presents Welding Machine To Deaf Association

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega has distributed 500 free 2026 JAMB forms to indigent and qualified students across the council area, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to education and inclusive development.

The event, held at the Council Secretariat in Ikorodu on Tuesday, attracted members of the legislative, management staff, community and political leaders, educators, parents, students, and members of the press.

Addressing beneficiaries at the ceremony, Hon. Ladega said: “Today, we are not just giving out JAMB forms — we are giving hope and opportunity. When we invest in our students, we are building the future of Ikorodu.”

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, Akeem Mustapha, the initiative forms part of the administration’s SEED Agenda — Security, Education, Enhanced Healthcare, and Development — and builds on the free GCE forms distributed in August 2025.

During the programme, members of the Ikorodu Deaf Association staged an educative drama presentation to appreciate the Chairman’s commitment to education and youth development in the local government.

Following the performance, Hon. Ladega fulfilled a promise made on Friday, February 13, 2026, by presenting a modern welding machine set to support vocational empowerment among welders within the association.

The welding equipment is expected to enhance productivity and promote economic independence among beneficiaries.

The twin interventions in education and vocational empowerment underscore Hon. Ladega’s commitment to inclusive governance and his administration’s drive to translate its “Prosperity for All” mantra into tangible benefits for residents of Ikorodu.