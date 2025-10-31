Ikorodu: Ladega, Lash Advance Senior Citizens’ HealthCare With Itoju Agba Cards

The Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has reinforced his administration’s commitment to accessible and quality healthcare for senior citizens through the distribution of Itoju Agba Health Insurance Cards to elderly residents.

The event, held at the O’Clean Event Centre, Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, marked Day 2 of the Council’s 100 Days in Office Programme. Day 1 of the programme commenced with Sanitation and Environmental Advocacy, demonstrating the administration’s focus on comprehensive community development.

The Itoju Agba Health Insurance Programme, implemented in partnership with the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) under the Ilera Eko scheme, was launched last month with the registration and form distribution phase. Today’s exercise saw beneficiaries receive personalized health insurance cards with policy numbers, officially enrolling them in a state-backed healthcare plan that guarantees medical access, treatment, and preventive care.

In addition to the card distribution, the event featured on-site medical checkups conducted by LASHMA officials, allowing senior citizens to receive basic health assessments and guidance as part of the council’s commitment to proactive healthcare.

In his address, Hon. Ladega emphasized that this initiative is a key pillar of the Enhanced Health Care component of his SEED Agenda — Security, Education, Enhanced Health Care, and Development. He noted that the programme not only strengthens local healthcare delivery but also aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes inclusive governance, human capital development, and welfare for vulnerable groups.

“Our elders have contributed immensely to the growth of our communities. Providing them with reliable healthcare is not just a duty — it is a moral imperative,” the Chairman said. “Through this partnership with LASHMA, our senior citizens now have health coverage that guarantees treatment, preventive care, and peace of mind. Today’s programme also reflects our broader commitment to holistic empowerment, ensuring our residents feel valued and supported.”

Hon. Ladega also highlighted that the programme complements Lagos State’s THEMES+ Health & Environment pillar, demonstrating how local initiatives contribute directly to state and national health priorities, particularly in ensuring quality healthcare for the elderly.

The event was attended by residents and invited guests, who commended the Chairman for prioritizing healthcare access and overall welfare for senior citizens. Participants also experienced the spirit of community care through support initiatives that enhanced their wellbeing during the event, further strengthening the bond between the council and the people.

Beneficiaries described the initiative as timely, empowering, and life-changing, acknowledging that medical coverage through Itoju Agba reduces health-related financial burdens for senior citizens.