Ikorodu Communities Decry Power Outage, Send SOS To Ikeja Electric

Residents of Maya, Adamo, Itele and environs in Ikorodu North LCDA, have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) to Ikeja Electric to urgently rectify their electricity issue as they have been in blackout since July.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph, the residents said that they have not had light in the area since July. They said that they have written several letters to Ikeja Electric yet nothing was done. The lack of electricity which affected over 20 communities has put both young and old in terrible situations.

The residents maintained that despite the lack of electricity in the area, Ikeja Electric still brings exorbitant bills to postpaid users.

They lamented that if one calculated the number of times they had light since July to date, it was not up to twenty -four hours. The residents are therefore appealing to all relevant authorities to help restore electricity soonest as the rainy season is rounding off.