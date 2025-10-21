New Telegraph

October 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Ikorodu Communities Decry…

Ikorodu Communities Decry Power Outage, Send SOS To Ikeja Electric

Residents of Maya, Adamo, Itele and environs in Ikorodu North LCDA, have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) to Ikeja Electric to urgently rectify their electricity issue as they have been in blackout since July.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph, the residents said that they have not had light in the area since July. They said that they have written several letters to Ikeja Electric yet nothing was done. The lack of electricity which affected over 20 communities has put both young and old in terrible situations.

The residents maintained that despite the lack of electricity in the area, Ikeja Electric still brings exorbitant bills to postpaid users.

They lamented that if one calculated the number of times they had light since July to date, it was not up to twenty -four hours. The residents are therefore appealing to all relevant authorities to help restore electricity soonest as the rainy season is rounding off.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Benue: Police Kill Man On Wanted List Over Assassination Of Hunters’ Commander, Wife
Read Next

Lieutenant-Colonel, Others Killed In ‘Foiled’ Boko Haram Attack –Army