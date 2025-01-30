Ikorodu City Wallop Pillars 4-1 As Remo Maintain Top Spot

Share

Ikorodu City were unstoppable at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos yesterday evening as they hammered Kano Pil – lars 4-1. Three of the goals came from corner kicks, making it four goals in two games from set pieces.

Salau Yusuf got two assists with Shola Adelani and Harrison Austin converting the corner kicks while Austin turned from goal scorer to assist provider with the third corner kick that was put in the net by Rabiu Ali for an own goal.

Abba Adam had reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the first half but Ayomide Cole secured the handsome win with the fourth goal in the second half to end the game 4-1.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars came from two goals down against Abia Warriors to secure a 3-2 win, maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

Goals from Adebayo Olamilekan, Ibrahim Jabaar and Frank Mawuena turned the game around for the home team after conceding two quick goals from Ayodele Ezekiel and Anthony Ijoma.

It was a back-to-back defeat for champions, Rangers, as they were beaten 2-1 away to El-Kanemi Warriors. Rangers had lost 2-1 at home against Niger Tornadoes in their last game.

