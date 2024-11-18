Ikorodu City Send Shooting To Relegation Zone

Share

It was another top-notch performance from Lagos-based Ikorodu City as they had to come from behind to defeat Shooting Stars 2-1 in their first ever Southwest derby.

It has been a rollercoaster journey for the newly-promoted side despite starting the season on a low as they already defeated Insurance, Lobi Stars, Rivers United and Katsina United this season.

Anthony Okachi gave the visitors the lead as early as the 16th minute of the game with Shooting Stars going to the half time ahead.

Despite going behind, Ikorodu City continued to press and 13 minutes into the second half, Shola Adelani, restored parity. Super sub, Rivio Ayemwenre, completed the comeback with a sublime goal in the 88th minute as the Oga Boys ran away with the victory.

In Ikenne, Rivers Unitedled Finidi George ended a run of losses with a goalless draw against top of the table’s Remo Stars as it also ended 1-1 in the Abia derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba. Defending champions, Enugu Rangers, climbed to the fourth spot courtesy of a 3-2 home win over Bendel Insurance.

