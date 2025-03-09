Ikorodu City secure second away win in NPFL

Share

Ikorodu City yesterday secured their second away win of the season, beating Lobi Stars 1-0 at their adopted home, the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu to move to the third position on the table.

Nobody gave them any chance at the start of the campaign after gaining promotion from the Nigeria National League. (NNL), but after a dreadful start to the season, losing their first two home games, the Oga Boys have since turned the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, their home ground into a fortress, while also picking points away from home including an away win against Katsina United, with several draws on the road.

Shola Adelani was the hero, scoring the winning goal in the 81st minute of the game to send the baby of the league to the third position and a continental position.

Also yesterday, Rivers United moved to the second position after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Niger Tornadoes in Port Harcourt while also reducing the gap behind Remo Stars, who lost 2-1 against Insurance to eight points.

Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi’s brace was enough to beat the leaders with Samuel Anakwe scoring the away team’s only goal of the game.

More matches are expected to take place on Sunday (today) with Enyimba hosting El-Kanemi Warriors at home while Abia Warriors will be the guests of Plateau United as Enugu Rangers host Akwa United.

Today also, relegation-haunted Nasarawa United and Sunshine will face off in Lafia as Heartland take on Bayelsa United in Owerri.

