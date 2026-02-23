Ikorodu City FC, the only Lagos-based club in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), maintained its position atop the league table following a thrilling 1–1 draw against Bayelsa United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena yesterday.

The match, attended by the Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, saw the Oga Boys display resilience, discipline, and the fighting spirit that has come to define the club.

Their top-of-the-table performance is credited to hard work, unity, and growing support from fans and the local community.

In a statement signed by Akeem Mustapha, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, it was noted, “The Oga Boys’ performance is a reflection of their dedication and teamwork. This club represents more than football — it embodies the pride, passion, and promise of Ikorodu.”

The Executive Chairman was warmly received by Mr Sanmi Doherty, Chairman of Ikorodu City FC, whose leadership has been instrumental in driving the team toward excellence.

The statement added, “Through his presence, the Executive Chairman sent a clear message to the players, coaching staff, and supporters: Ikorodu stands behind you. The journey of the Oga Boys is a journey for the entire community — one of leadership, resilience, and pursuit of greatness.”

The draw ensures Ikorodu City FC continues to lead in the NPL, reinforcing their status as Lagos’ top professional football club.